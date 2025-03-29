Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Emphasizes Environmental Concerns

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence from Manipur, an Indian state facing prolonged violence and currently under President's Rule. Gandhi expressed his concerns via a social media platform, urging national attention to the state's crisis.

The state has experienced violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, leading to the imposition of President's Rule after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Gandhi emphasized the necessity for peace and stability in Manipur, stating that resolving the conflict should be a national priority.

Additionally, Gandhi has expressed significant environmental concerns over the central government's approval of offshore mining near Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He criticized the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, highlighting potential threats to marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods. Gandhi urges the government to cancel mining tenders and conduct thorough environmental assessments.

