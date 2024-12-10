Controversial Nominees: Hegseth and Gabbard Face Senate Scrutiny

President-elect Donald Trump's nominees, Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard, appeared before U.S. senators to garner support amid growing controversy. Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and Army veteran, met with key senators despite facing allegations of misconduct.

Senator Joni Ernst showed openness towards Hegseth, contingent on commitments he made regarding Pentagon audits and addressing sexual assault issues within military ranks. Trump's support for Hegseth remains resolute, despite thin Republican margins in the Senate.

Tulsi Gabbard's appointment as director of national intelligence drew concerns over her qualifications and political stance. Despite scrutiny related to a 2017 trip to Damascus and her Russia stance, some senators perceive a forward path for her nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)