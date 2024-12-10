Left Menu

Political Stalwart S.M. Krishna's Remarkable Journey Comes to an End

S.M. Krishna, former Karnataka Chief Minister, passes away at 92. He was a significant political figure known for promoting Bengaluru's IT sector. Krishna served in various prominent roles, including Chief Minister of Karnataka and External Affairs Minister. His political journey spanned several decades and parties.

Political Stalwart S.M. Krishna's Remarkable Journey Comes to an End
Veteran politician S.M. Krishna, who played a pivotal role in Karnataka's political landscape, passed away at the age of 92. Known for his tenure as the state's Chief Minister and for amplifying Bengaluru's image as a tech hub, Krishna leaves behind a legacy marked by significant contributions to Indian politics.

A prominent figure, Krishna served as Karnataka's 16th Chief Minister and held various key positions, including the External Affairs Minister under the UPA government. His political career commenced in 1962 and saw him shift through several associations, including the Congress and BJP.

With a distinguished record, Krishna's work extended to various legislative roles, earning him recognition as both an influential leader in Karnataka and a respected figure on the national scene. His death marks the end of an era in Karnataka's political saga.

