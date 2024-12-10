Left Menu

Legacy of S M Krishna: A Tribute to a Statesman

S M Krishna, former External Affairs Minister and Karnataka's ex-Chief Minister, has passed away at 92. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep sorrow and praised Krishna's significant contributions to Karnataka's development and his impactful term as EAM. Krishna had been unwell for a period before his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:58 IST
Legacy of S M Krishna: A Tribute to a Statesman
S M Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

S M Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics and former External Affairs Minister, has passed away at the age of 92. His passing was confirmed early on Tuesday morning, bringing an end to a prolonged period of illness.

In response to the news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to social media to express his heartfelt condolences. Praising Krishna's legacy, Jaishankar highlighted Krishna's notable contributions to the development of Karnataka and his tenure as India's External Affairs Minister. 'Deeply saddened by the passing away of former EAM S M Krishna,' he wrote.

Krishna's legacy as a politician, particularly during his time as Karnataka's Chief Minister, will be remembered fondly. His political career spanned decades, and his impact on the state and nation was profound. Condolences have been pouring in for the veteran leader, who leaves behind a substantial legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024