Legacy of S M Krishna: A Tribute to a Statesman

S M Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics and former External Affairs Minister, has passed away at the age of 92. His passing was confirmed early on Tuesday morning, bringing an end to a prolonged period of illness.

In response to the news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to social media to express his heartfelt condolences. Praising Krishna's legacy, Jaishankar highlighted Krishna's notable contributions to the development of Karnataka and his tenure as India's External Affairs Minister. 'Deeply saddened by the passing away of former EAM S M Krishna,' he wrote.

Krishna's legacy as a politician, particularly during his time as Karnataka's Chief Minister, will be remembered fondly. His political career spanned decades, and his impact on the state and nation was profound. Condolences have been pouring in for the veteran leader, who leaves behind a substantial legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)