Legacy of S M Krishna: A Tribute to a Statesman
S M Krishna, former External Affairs Minister and Karnataka's ex-Chief Minister, has passed away at 92. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep sorrow and praised Krishna's significant contributions to Karnataka's development and his impactful term as EAM. Krishna had been unwell for a period before his passing.
- Country:
- India
S M Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics and former External Affairs Minister, has passed away at the age of 92. His passing was confirmed early on Tuesday morning, bringing an end to a prolonged period of illness.
In response to the news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to social media to express his heartfelt condolences. Praising Krishna's legacy, Jaishankar highlighted Krishna's notable contributions to the development of Karnataka and his tenure as India's External Affairs Minister. 'Deeply saddened by the passing away of former EAM S M Krishna,' he wrote.
Krishna's legacy as a politician, particularly during his time as Karnataka's Chief Minister, will be remembered fondly. His political career spanned decades, and his impact on the state and nation was profound. Condolences have been pouring in for the veteran leader, who leaves behind a substantial legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adele Wraps Up Las Vegas Residency with Heartfelt Tributes
Lok Sabha's Emotional Start: Tributes to Departed Members Mark Winter Session
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after tributes paid to departed members of House.
Tributes Pour in for Shashikant Ruia, Essar Group Co-Founder, as India Mourns
India Remembers 26/11: President Murmu Leads Tributes on 16th Anniversary