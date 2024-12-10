Left Menu

K-pop Fueled Protests: A New Light on Political Activism in South Korea

South Korean protesters, led predominantly by young women, are using K-pop light sticks to symbolize non-violence and solidarity in calls for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This innovative approach has made protests more accessible, reflecting wider societal issues and the power of K-pop fandoms.

In a wave of political activism, South Korean protesters are calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol using an unconventional symbol of unity and non-violence: K-pop light sticks. These have come to replace the candles that once dominated demonstrations, signaling a cultural shift.

Led notably by young women, those rallying outside Seoul's National Assembly are challenging traditional protest methods. Using light sticks, chants, and memes centered around popular K-pop bands, protesters have created a sight of synchronized demonstrations that resonate across social media platforms.

Experts assert that the involvement of K-pop fandoms, typically apolitical, has helped lower barriers to participation, embedding young people's disillusionment with political injustices into the framework of effective activism.

