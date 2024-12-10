Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Poised to Lead INDIA Bloc Amidst Political Tensions

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad supports West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leading the INDIA bloc, despite Congress' reservations. Banerjee stated her capabilities of dual leadership for both state and coalition responsibilities. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' is set to commence for state program evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:29 IST
Mamata Banerjee Poised to Lead INDIA Bloc Amidst Political Tensions
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has voiced his support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take the helm of the INDIA bloc coalition. Prasad's backing follows Banerjee's expression of interest in leading the anti-BJP front, signaling her discontent with the bloc's current leadership structure.

Prasad downplayed the significance of any potential reservations from the Congress party, stating that opposition from this major ally within the bloc would not impact Banerjee's potential leadership. Banerjee's willingness to manage both state responsibilities and coalition leadership underlines her commitment to steering the alliance effectively.

Additionally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is preparing to embark on the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra,' a statewide tour aimed at reviewing the state's progress and engaging with women to gather insights on governance. Scheduled to begin on December 15, the yatra signals Kumar's continued political engagement ahead of the 2025 state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024