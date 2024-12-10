Mamata Banerjee Poised to Lead INDIA Bloc Amidst Political Tensions

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has voiced his support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take the helm of the INDIA bloc coalition. Prasad's backing follows Banerjee's expression of interest in leading the anti-BJP front, signaling her discontent with the bloc's current leadership structure.

Prasad downplayed the significance of any potential reservations from the Congress party, stating that opposition from this major ally within the bloc would not impact Banerjee's potential leadership. Banerjee's willingness to manage both state responsibilities and coalition leadership underlines her commitment to steering the alliance effectively.

Additionally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is preparing to embark on the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra,' a statewide tour aimed at reviewing the state's progress and engaging with women to gather insights on governance. Scheduled to begin on December 15, the yatra signals Kumar's continued political engagement ahead of the 2025 state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)