Statue Spat: Congress Criticizes BRS Over Telangana Thalli Comments

Congress leader J Geeta Reddy criticizes the opposition BRS over remarks regarding the Telangana Thalli statue's inauguration. BRS Chief KT Rama Rao claimed Congress is insulting Telangana by changing the statue. BRS alleges the unveiled statue represents 'Congress Thalli,' as Congress leaders dismiss the comments as jealousy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:48 IST
Former MLA and Congress leader J Geeta Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader J Geeta Reddy has strongly criticized opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over comments concerning the unveiling of the 'Telangana Thalli' statue. The controversy arises after BRS Chief KT Rama Rao accused Congress of attempting to insult Telangana by modifying the statue.

Reddy dismissed the BRS remarks as 'silly,' asserting that Congress played a pivotal role in the creation of Telangana. She emphasized that the decision to establish Telangana Thalli reflects the aspirations of the local government and its people.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha echoed similar sentiments, stressing that the focus remains on people's emotions, while Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy labeled BRS's reactions as jealousy. Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao reiterated his stance, vowing to replace the statue if BRS assumes power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

