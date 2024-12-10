China's Secretive Military Maneuvers Spark Tensions Around Taiwan
China's military activity near Taiwan has caught attention, with multiple naval ships and military planes detected by Taiwan’s Defence Ministry. While no live-fire drills occurred, Taiwan braces for possible exercises following President Lai Ching-te's trip. China opposes Taiwan's international interactions, seeing its president as separatist.
- Country:
- Taiwan
China's secretive military actions near Taiwan are creating ripples, though the exact nature of these maneuvers remains ambiguous. Taiwan's Defence Ministry recently identified a dozen Chinese naval vessels and 47 military aircraft within 24 hours, but noted the absence of live-fire exercises, typically seen in prior military drills.
In response to these movements, Taiwan is preparing for potential military activities. This readiness follows an overseas trip by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, which included stops in Hawaii and the American territory of Guam, sparking possible Chinese military exercises.
Taiwan's Lt. Gen. Hsieh Jih-sheng said the operations are regarded as training, but there's a potential shift from drills to warfare. The ongoing tension stems from China’s territorial claims over Taiwan and its opposition to Taiwan's interactions with the US, viewing President Lai as a separatist figure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Soar as U.S. Patrol Aircraft Flies Through Taiwan Strait
Tensions Rise as China Plans Military Drills Near Taiwan Amid Lai's Pacific Trip
Tension in the Taiwan Strait: China's Military Drills on the Horizon
Escalating Tensions: China's Potential Military Drills Near Taiwan
China Plans Military Drills Amid Taiwan Leader's Pacific Visit and Potential US Transit