Left Menu

China's Secretive Military Maneuvers Spark Tensions Around Taiwan

China's military activity near Taiwan has caught attention, with multiple naval ships and military planes detected by Taiwan’s Defence Ministry. While no live-fire drills occurred, Taiwan braces for possible exercises following President Lai Ching-te's trip. China opposes Taiwan's international interactions, seeing its president as separatist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:09 IST
China's Secretive Military Maneuvers Spark Tensions Around Taiwan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China's secretive military actions near Taiwan are creating ripples, though the exact nature of these maneuvers remains ambiguous. Taiwan's Defence Ministry recently identified a dozen Chinese naval vessels and 47 military aircraft within 24 hours, but noted the absence of live-fire exercises, typically seen in prior military drills.

In response to these movements, Taiwan is preparing for potential military activities. This readiness follows an overseas trip by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, which included stops in Hawaii and the American territory of Guam, sparking possible Chinese military exercises.

Taiwan's Lt. Gen. Hsieh Jih-sheng said the operations are regarded as training, but there's a potential shift from drills to warfare. The ongoing tension stems from China’s territorial claims over Taiwan and its opposition to Taiwan's interactions with the US, viewing President Lai as a separatist figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024