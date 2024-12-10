Left Menu

Turmoil in Syria: Israel's Strategic Buffer Zone Seizure

An Israeli military operation penetrated 25 km into Syria amid Assad's overthrow, sparking regional tensions. Multiple airstrikes crippled Syrian army assets as world powers watch developments closely. Rebel forces led by HTS have seized power, leaving Syria's future uncertain. Economic disruptions and diplomatic negotiations intensify.

Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military has pushed 25 kilometers inside Syrian territory following the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, raising concerns among global powers. Syrian security sources confirmed that Israeli troops reached Qatana, a significant move that comes after Israel seized a strategic buffer zone in southern Syria.

Overnight, Israel launched extensive airstrikes on Syrian army bases, decimating air force assets and Republican Guard installations. Despite these aggressive actions, Israeli military officials emphasized their move is defensive, steering clear of Syria's internal conflict.

Regionally, countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia condemned Israel's actions, fearing further instability. The major upheaval leaves a power vacuum filled by the rebel alliance Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but questions persist about the governance and future of the war-torn country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

