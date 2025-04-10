Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Papua: Rebels, Illusions, and Hostage Situations

In Indonesia's Papua region, rebels claim to have killed over 17 individuals, alleging they were soldiers disguised as miners. This is part of an ongoing, dangerous battle for independence. The conflict has intensified since Papua's controversial inclusion under Indonesian control in 1969. Meanwhile, two hostages remain in rebel custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 10-04-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 07:52 IST
Rising Tensions in Papua: Rebels, Illusions, and Hostage Situations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The conflict in Indonesia's Papua region escalated as rebels claimed on Thursday to have killed more than 17 people since the weekend, insisting they were undercover soldiers dressed as gold miners. This revelation comes amidst growing tensions in the longstanding quest for Papua's independence from Indonesian rule.

Papuan rebel spokesperson Sebby Sambom announced that among those killed were allegedly military personnel disguised as miners, urging the Indonesian government to confront them directly in Dekai town, Yahukimo district, the location of the recent incident. Security forces are now grappling with this assertion as investigations continue.

According to Faizal Ramadhani, head of the peace task force in Papua, the police have yet to verify the death toll due to logistical challenges. The Indonesian national military, however, dismissed the rebels' claims as misinformation. Meanwhile, 35 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone, though two civilians reportedly remain hostage, illustrating the volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025