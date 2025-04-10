Rising Tensions in Papua: Rebels, Illusions, and Hostage Situations

The conflict in Indonesia's Papua region escalated as rebels claimed on Thursday to have killed more than 17 people since the weekend, insisting they were undercover soldiers dressed as gold miners. This revelation comes amidst growing tensions in the longstanding quest for Papua's independence from Indonesian rule.

Papuan rebel spokesperson Sebby Sambom announced that among those killed were allegedly military personnel disguised as miners, urging the Indonesian government to confront them directly in Dekai town, Yahukimo district, the location of the recent incident. Security forces are now grappling with this assertion as investigations continue.

According to Faizal Ramadhani, head of the peace task force in Papua, the police have yet to verify the death toll due to logistical challenges. The Indonesian national military, however, dismissed the rebels' claims as misinformation. Meanwhile, 35 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone, though two civilians reportedly remain hostage, illustrating the volatile situation in the region.

