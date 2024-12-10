Political Clash Over 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on Tuesday reacted strongly to remarks made by RJD president Lalu Prasad about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's planned 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'. Prasad accused the chief minister of using the tour as an excuse to 'ogle at women', sparking accusations of insulting the state's women.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned Prasad's comments, expressing concern over Prasad's mental state despite his physical illness. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal echoed this sentiment, calling Lalu's remark an insult and dismissing its importance. The comments, using traditional Bihari slang, were meant to mock Kumar's intent with the tour.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar vehemently criticized Lalu, calling him selfish and questioning his mindset. Meanwhile, the state's focus is on Nitish Kumar's upcoming tour on December 15, aimed at reviewing the 7-Resolves programme and engaging with women statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)