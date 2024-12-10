Left Menu

Political Clash Over 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'

Political tensions rise as the BJP and JD(U) criticize RJD leader Lalu Prasad for his controversial comments on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's upcoming 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'. The tour aims to review government initiatives and engage with women. Lalu's remarks sparked widespread outrage among political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:19 IST
Political Clash Over 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'
Lalu Prasad Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on Tuesday reacted strongly to remarks made by RJD president Lalu Prasad about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's planned 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'. Prasad accused the chief minister of using the tour as an excuse to 'ogle at women', sparking accusations of insulting the state's women.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned Prasad's comments, expressing concern over Prasad's mental state despite his physical illness. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal echoed this sentiment, calling Lalu's remark an insult and dismissing its importance. The comments, using traditional Bihari slang, were meant to mock Kumar's intent with the tour.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar vehemently criticized Lalu, calling him selfish and questioning his mindset. Meanwhile, the state's focus is on Nitish Kumar's upcoming tour on December 15, aimed at reviewing the 7-Resolves programme and engaging with women statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024