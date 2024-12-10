Left Menu

Controversy Unleashed: Mahathir Mohamad's Response to Allegations

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad contends with claims of betrayal following a royal inquiry's suggestion for a criminal investigation regarding his 2018 government decision on disputed islets. While Mahathir denies the allegations, current PM Anwar Ibrahim has ordered a review, citing political motivations behind the inquiry.

Mahathir Mohamad

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has rejected accusations of betraying his country, following a royal commission's recommendation for a criminal investigation. The investigation stems from a 2018 government decision regarding claims to two disputed islets.

The royal commission has called for the 99-year-old former leader to be probed over the decision to cease Malaysia's efforts to overturn a World Court ruling concerning the sovereignty of Pedra Branca, an islet contested with Singapore.

Mahathir, who claims the inquiry is politically motivated, stands by the decision made by his cabinet based on legal advice, and questions why ministers involved have not been similarly scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

