BJP Launches Fierce Attack on Congress in Himachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday organized a 'Janakrosh Rally' in Shimla, marking a vehement critique of the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh as it completed two years in office. In a fiery address, senior BJP leaders denounced the state government for unfulfilled promises and alleged misgovernance.

State BJP Chief Rajiv Bindal accused the Congress of unkept promises, stating, 'There is nothing to celebrate in their tenure. They blame the BJP for their own failures. We aim to expose this during the upcoming winter Assembly session.' BJP Co-incharge Sanjay Tandon echoed this sentiment, urging transparency through a white paper on Congress's promises.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur criticized the Congress for pushing the state towards financial instability. He questioned their achievements, pointing to unfulfilled promises and financial burdens. BJP leaders pledged to intensify protests, setting the stage for a political confrontation in the Assembly's winter session.

