BJP Launches Fierce Attack on Congress in Himachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a 'Janakrosh Rally' in Shimla, criticizing the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for alleged misgovernance as it reached two years in office. BJP leaders accused the Congress of failing promises, financial mismanagement, and being influenced by anti-national forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:46 IST
Visuals from the protest rally (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday organized a 'Janakrosh Rally' in Shimla, marking a vehement critique of the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh as it completed two years in office. In a fiery address, senior BJP leaders denounced the state government for unfulfilled promises and alleged misgovernance.

State BJP Chief Rajiv Bindal accused the Congress of unkept promises, stating, 'There is nothing to celebrate in their tenure. They blame the BJP for their own failures. We aim to expose this during the upcoming winter Assembly session.' BJP Co-incharge Sanjay Tandon echoed this sentiment, urging transparency through a white paper on Congress's promises.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur criticized the Congress for pushing the state towards financial instability. He questioned their achievements, pointing to unfulfilled promises and financial burdens. BJP leaders pledged to intensify protests, setting the stage for a political confrontation in the Assembly's winter session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

