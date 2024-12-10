Netanyahu's Legal Battle: A Prime Minister on Trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand on Tuesday in his ongoing corruption trial, a case expected to draw intense scrutiny over the coming weeks. This unprecedented legal battle sees Netanyahu, the first sitting Israeli Prime Minister to stand as a criminal defendant, facing charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes.

As Netanyahu addressed the court, he sought to downplay the accusations, calling them an 'ocean of absurdness.' The trial comes amid ongoing tensions in Gaza, and Netanyahu's legal entanglements add an extra layer of complexity to his already demanding role as a leader.

Netanyahu maintains his innocence, dismissing the charges as a witch hunt orchestrated by hostile media and a biased legal system. The courtroom spectacle not only spotlights his personal and political battles but also underscores Israel's deep political divisions, with protests and support rallies surrounding the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)