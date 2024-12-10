Kejriwal's Five Guarantees: Empowering Delhi's Auto Drivers

In a strategic move to reinforce grassroots support before the upcoming Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced a series of assurances for the city's auto drivers on Tuesday.

Among the five guarantees are a Rs 10 lakh life insurance scheme, Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, and Rs 1 lakh for daughters' marriages. Additional measures include a Rs 2,500 uniform allowance during Holi and Diwali and free educational coaching for children preparing for competitive exams.

Kejriwal emphasized the essential role of auto drivers in the AAP's electoral success and expressed confidence in their continued support for the 2025 elections. The announcement comes as the AAP, BJP, and Congress gear up for a competitive battle in Delhi's Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)