Kejriwal's Five Guarantees: Empowering Delhi's Auto Drivers
Arvind Kejriwal announced five key guarantees for Delhi's auto drivers, including insurance schemes and educational support. Aimed at strengthening grassroots ties ahead of the 2025 Assembly polls, these measures reflect AAP's commitment to enhancing the welfare of a critical voter base that has consistently supported the party.
In a strategic move to reinforce grassroots support before the upcoming Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced a series of assurances for the city's auto drivers on Tuesday.
Among the five guarantees are a Rs 10 lakh life insurance scheme, Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, and Rs 1 lakh for daughters' marriages. Additional measures include a Rs 2,500 uniform allowance during Holi and Diwali and free educational coaching for children preparing for competitive exams.
Kejriwal emphasized the essential role of auto drivers in the AAP's electoral success and expressed confidence in their continued support for the 2025 elections. The announcement comes as the AAP, BJP, and Congress gear up for a competitive battle in Delhi's Assembly polls.
