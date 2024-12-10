Norwegian Football Federation Takes Stand Against FIFA's World Cup Bid Process
The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) plans to vote against FIFA's acclamation process for awarding the 2030 and 2034 World Cups, criticizing it for lack of transparency and alignment with FIFA's principles. NFF President Lise Klaveness emphasized the need for an open and predictable governance system.
The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), expressing dissatisfaction with FIFA's handling of World Cup host selections, announced it will vote against the acclamation process for the 2030 and 2034 tournaments. Morocco, Spain, and Portugal are uncontested for 2030, while Saudi Arabia stands alone for 2034.
NFF President Lise Klaveness voiced concerns over the lack of transparency, arguing such methods undermine trust in FIFA, the global authority of soccer. The Federation called for the concerns to be recorded in Congress minutes, asserting their stance for a governance model that aligns with FIFA's reforms.
Additionally, Klaveness highlighted gaps in integrating human rights principles into the process, referencing critiques from rights organizations towards Saudi Arabia's bid. The NFF aims to uphold a predictable and principled approach to international football governance.
