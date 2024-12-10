Political Violence Erupts: Congressman Killed in Veracruz

A federal congressman was gunned down late Monday in Mexico's Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, marking an escalation in the country's political violence.

The death of Benito Aguas, a congressman from the ruling coalition, was confirmed by the Veracruz attorney general's office via social media. Another man, Agustin Linares, was also found dead at the scene, and authorities have launched an investigation into the apparent murders.

Aguas, affiliated with the Mexico Green Party within the ruling coalition led by President Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena Party, was fatally shot in the municipality of Zongolica. The incident has prompted calls for thorough investigations and enhanced security measures, underscoring the ongoing threat to politicians amid Mexico's broader security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)