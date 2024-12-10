Left Menu

Political Violence Erupts: Congressman Killed in Veracruz

A federal congressman, Benito Aguas, was assassinated in Veracruz, intensifying the ongoing wave of political violence in Mexico. Aguas was part of the ruling coalition in Mexico's lower house of Congress. The incident highlights the challenges faced by President Claudia Sheinbaum in addressing the pervasive violence targeting politicians across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal congressman was gunned down late Monday in Mexico's Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, marking an escalation in the country's political violence.

The death of Benito Aguas, a congressman from the ruling coalition, was confirmed by the Veracruz attorney general's office via social media. Another man, Agustin Linares, was also found dead at the scene, and authorities have launched an investigation into the apparent murders.

Aguas, affiliated with the Mexico Green Party within the ruling coalition led by President Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena Party, was fatally shot in the municipality of Zongolica. The incident has prompted calls for thorough investigations and enhanced security measures, underscoring the ongoing threat to politicians amid Mexico's broader security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

