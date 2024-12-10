Left Menu

Renewed Efforts to Locate Journalist Austin Tice

U.S. officials intensify efforts to gather information about journalist Austin Tice, captured in Syria 12 years ago. White House spokesperson John Kirby indicates potential opportunities to learn more about Tice's status. Despite Syria's denial, the U.S. assumes Tice is alive, with no contrary evidence available.

Efforts to uncover the fate of Austin Tice, an American journalist missing in Syria since 2012, are being renewed by U.S. officials. Tice, who was abducted while reporting in Damascus, remains a high-priority case as White House spokesperson John Kirby emphasizes ongoing assumptions about his survival.

The recent changes in Syria's political landscape may offer fresh avenues for U.S. authorities to seek information on Tice, long believed to be in Syrian captivity. Kirby suggested that recent developments could provide a platform to ascertain Tice's location and condition more accurately.

Tice, a former Marine and experienced journalist, vanished at 31 while covering the Syrian uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. Despite Syrian authorities denying any knowledge of his whereabouts, the U.S. government continues to hope for a breakthrough.

