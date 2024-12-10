Renewed Efforts to Locate Journalist Austin Tice

Efforts to uncover the fate of Austin Tice, an American journalist missing in Syria since 2012, are being renewed by U.S. officials. Tice, who was abducted while reporting in Damascus, remains a high-priority case as White House spokesperson John Kirby emphasizes ongoing assumptions about his survival.

The recent changes in Syria's political landscape may offer fresh avenues for U.S. authorities to seek information on Tice, long believed to be in Syrian captivity. Kirby suggested that recent developments could provide a platform to ascertain Tice's location and condition more accurately.

Tice, a former Marine and experienced journalist, vanished at 31 while covering the Syrian uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. Despite Syrian authorities denying any knowledge of his whereabouts, the U.S. government continues to hope for a breakthrough.

