Congress Demands Transparency in Maharashtra Election Data

The Congress, led by Praveen Chakravarty, has formally requested the Election Commission to provide assembly-wise voter rolls for the Maharashtra assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Excel format. This request comes in light of suspected irregularities, including a significant increase in voter enrollment and turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:14 IST
On Tuesday, Praveen Chakravarty, Chairperson of the Congress's data analytics department, urged Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to release assembly-wise voter rolls in Excel format for the Lok Sabha elections and Maharashtra assembly polls.

Chakravarty highlighted irregularities in voter data, noting a 4.3% increase in enrolled voters and a 13% rise in votes polled during the Vidhan Sabha elections compared to the Lok Sabha elections held just six months earlier. He called for transparency by requesting data in Excel format for analysis.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Nana Patole, expressed concerns to the Election Commission, alleging large-scale electoral fraud, including arbitrary deletion and addition of voter names. They emphasized the need for transparency to preserve the integrity of India's democratic process.

