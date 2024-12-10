Treasury's $20 Billion Lifeline to Ukraine: A Strategic Move

The United States Treasury has fulfilled its promise to Ukraine by disbursing $20 billion as part of a $50 billion loan package from the G7 nations. This initiative, aimed at stabilizing Ukraine's economy, is backed by immobilized Russian assets.

In a preemptive measure, the funds were transferred before the upcoming change in U.S. administration. President-elect Donald Trump has expressed criticisms regarding the level of American aid to Ukraine and suggested an expedited resolution to the ongoing conflict, yet remains vague on details.

The $50 billion loan, payable over 30 years, is supported financially by interest earnings from $300 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets, marking a strategic financial effort to counter Russian invasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)