Treasury's $20 Billion Lifeline to Ukraine: A Strategic Move

The U.S. Treasury disbursed the American share of a $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine, deploying $20 billion to aid the war-torn country's economic recovery. This strategic move, occurring before Donald Trump's presidential term, aims to safeguard the funds and effectively assist Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:30 IST
The United States Treasury has fulfilled its promise to Ukraine by disbursing $20 billion as part of a $50 billion loan package from the G7 nations. This initiative, aimed at stabilizing Ukraine's economy, is backed by immobilized Russian assets.

In a preemptive measure, the funds were transferred before the upcoming change in U.S. administration. President-elect Donald Trump has expressed criticisms regarding the level of American aid to Ukraine and suggested an expedited resolution to the ongoing conflict, yet remains vague on details.

The $50 billion loan, payable over 30 years, is supported financially by interest earnings from $300 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets, marking a strategic financial effort to counter Russian invasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

