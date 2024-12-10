Political Showdown: BJP Accuses Himachal Congress of Bankruptcy

Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a fierce critique against the current Congress government on Tuesday, accusing it of steering the state toward financial ruin.

Speaking at the BJP's 'Akrosh Rally', Thakur questioned the Congress administration's celebration of two years in office, arguing they have no real accomplishments. The BJP is opposing these events, labeling them a 'celebration of ruin.'

Allegations include delayed salaries for state employees and hefty spending on these commemorations. State BJP Chief Rajiv Bindal also criticized job termination and hikes in public fares and goods, further fueling the political controversy.

