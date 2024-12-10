Left Menu

Political Showdown: BJP Accuses Himachal Congress of Bankruptcy

Senior BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of leading the state towards bankruptcy. At a BJP rally, he challenged the state government's claims of achievements as fictitious. Despite promises, he alleged financial mismanagement and failure to fulfill guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:34 IST
Political Showdown: BJP Accuses Himachal Congress of Bankruptcy
Jai Ram Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a fierce critique against the current Congress government on Tuesday, accusing it of steering the state toward financial ruin.

Speaking at the BJP's 'Akrosh Rally', Thakur questioned the Congress administration's celebration of two years in office, arguing they have no real accomplishments. The BJP is opposing these events, labeling them a 'celebration of ruin.'

Allegations include delayed salaries for state employees and hefty spending on these commemorations. State BJP Chief Rajiv Bindal also criticized job termination and hikes in public fares and goods, further fueling the political controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024