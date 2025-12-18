Left Menu

Vijay Targets DMK as 'Evil Force' in Fiery Political Rally

Actor-politician Vijay launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, labeling it an 'evil force.' Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is positioned as a 'pure force,' setting the stage for a 2026 electoral battle. He criticized unmet promises and highlighted agricultural neglect.

Actor-politician Vijay has launched a vehement attack on Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, branding it an 'evil force,' a term previously employed by late AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. At a public meeting, Vijay declared that his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) represented a 'pure force.'

This event marked Vijay's first public appearance in Tamil Nadu following the September 27 Karur rally, where a stampede tragically resulted in 41 deaths. Vijay has also previously engaged in closed-door meetings with select audiences. At the rally, he took aim at both DMK and BJP, criticizing them for failing to fulfill poll promises.

Vijay defended the ideologies of TVK, stating they were inspired by the late Periyar and Annadurai, while also conveying aspirations of senior politicians joining his party. The campaign rally saw heavy police presence and concluded with Vijay taking a selfie with the crowd, emphasizing safety and non-aggressive political conduct.

