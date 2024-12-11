McConnell's Resilience: Recovery and Political Transition

Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell is reported to be 'fine' following a fall at the U.S. Capitol, according to Republican Senator John Thune. McConnell, aged 82, intends to complete his current term as senator, despite recent health scares, including public freezing incidents last year.

Senator Thune, who is slated to succeed McConnell as the Republican party leader in the Senate next year, assured reporters of McConnell's recovery. Thune noted that McConnell is currently in his office and doing well.

McConnell's health challenges included a concussion and rib fracture after a fall earlier in 2023, resulting in weeks away from the Senate. He has served as Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021, and Senate minority leader since then.

(With inputs from agencies.)