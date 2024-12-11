Yellen Voices Concerns Over Trump's Tariff Plans and Fiscal Policies
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns that President-elect Trump's proposed import tariffs might disrupt inflation control and increase costs. During a Wall Street Journal event, she also highlighted worries about U.S. fiscal sustainability and the need to fund extensions of expiring tax cuts.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed apprehension on Tuesday about President-elect Donald Trump's strategy to impose broad import tariffs. She warned that such measures could disrupt progress in curbing inflation and escalate expenses for American households and businesses.
Speaking at a Wall Street Journal CEO Council event, Yellen shared her concerns regarding the fiscal sustainability of the United States. She highlighted the importance of finding ways to finance potential extensions of Trump's 2017 tax cuts for individuals and small businesses, which are scheduled to end in 2025.
Yellen's remarks underline the challenges of balancing economic growth with responsible fiscal policies, as impending changes could have significant implications on both inflation and the national budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Inflation and Trade Policy Concerns
Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize as Inflation Gauge Dips Below Target
Indian Stock Market Rally Stalls Amid Earnings Concerns and Inflation Woes
Euro Zone Bond Yields and Inflation Dynamics: Market Moves Amid Global Policy Shifts
Wall Street Woes: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Concerns