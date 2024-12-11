Left Menu

Yellen Voices Concerns Over Trump's Tariff Plans and Fiscal Policies

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns that President-elect Trump's proposed import tariffs might disrupt inflation control and increase costs. During a Wall Street Journal event, she also highlighted worries about U.S. fiscal sustainability and the need to fund extensions of expiring tax cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 02:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 02:03 IST
Yellen Voices Concerns Over Trump's Tariff Plans and Fiscal Policies
Janet Yellen
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed apprehension on Tuesday about President-elect Donald Trump's strategy to impose broad import tariffs. She warned that such measures could disrupt progress in curbing inflation and escalate expenses for American households and businesses.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal CEO Council event, Yellen shared her concerns regarding the fiscal sustainability of the United States. She highlighted the importance of finding ways to finance potential extensions of Trump's 2017 tax cuts for individuals and small businesses, which are scheduled to end in 2025.

Yellen's remarks underline the challenges of balancing economic growth with responsible fiscal policies, as impending changes could have significant implications on both inflation and the national budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024