Yellen Voices Concerns Over Trump's Tariff Plans and Fiscal Policies

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed apprehension on Tuesday about President-elect Donald Trump's strategy to impose broad import tariffs. She warned that such measures could disrupt progress in curbing inflation and escalate expenses for American households and businesses.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal CEO Council event, Yellen shared her concerns regarding the fiscal sustainability of the United States. She highlighted the importance of finding ways to finance potential extensions of Trump's 2017 tax cuts for individuals and small businesses, which are scheduled to end in 2025.

Yellen's remarks underline the challenges of balancing economic growth with responsible fiscal policies, as impending changes could have significant implications on both inflation and the national budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)