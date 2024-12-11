Left Menu

U.S. Considers Tougher Sanctions on Russian Oil

The U.S. government is contemplating new, stricter sanctions on Russia's oil trade to pressure the Kremlin, amid anticipation of Donald Trump's return to the White House. These measures, while not finalized, may target specific Russian oil exports, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 06:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 06:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government is considering implementing more stringent sanctions on Russia's profitable oil trade. This move aims to increase pressure on the Kremlin just as Donald Trump is expected to return to the White House in a few weeks, Bloomberg News revealed on Tuesday.

While the specifics of these new measures are still under discussion, President Joe Biden's administration is reportedly weighing options that could involve restrictions on certain Russian oil exports, according to insiders.

These potential sanctions highlight ongoing diplomatic strategies aimed at curbing Russia's financial capabilities amidst continuing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

