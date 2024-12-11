U.S. Considers Tougher Sanctions on Russian Oil

The U.S. government is considering implementing more stringent sanctions on Russia's profitable oil trade. This move aims to increase pressure on the Kremlin just as Donald Trump is expected to return to the White House in a few weeks, Bloomberg News revealed on Tuesday.

While the specifics of these new measures are still under discussion, President Joe Biden's administration is reportedly weighing options that could involve restrictions on certain Russian oil exports, according to insiders.

These potential sanctions highlight ongoing diplomatic strategies aimed at curbing Russia's financial capabilities amidst continuing geopolitical tensions.

