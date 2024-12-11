Left Menu

Swiss Oversight Under Scrutiny: Credit Suisse Collapse Report Looms

A report evaluating Swiss authorities' response to Credit Suisse's collapse is soon to be published, potentially leading to tighter regulations for UBS. The findings aim to influence future regulation without directly impacting UBS, amidst criticism of Swiss authorities, including regulator FINMA and the Swiss National Bank.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Swiss authorities are on the brink of releasing a pivotal report analyzing their handling of Credit Suisse's collapse, a move set to spark discussions on stricter oversight for its successor, UBS.

Once a stalwart in the financial community, Credit Suisse's downfall culminated in its state-backed acquisition by UBS in 2023. The Swiss government's parliamentary probe, initiated last June, is expected to feed into regulatory reforms targeting systemic risk, following a critique of Credit Suisse's management. Central to these reforms is the call for systemically vital banks to hold more capital, a proposition met with resistance from UBS.

Early media leaks suggest FINMA and the Swiss National Bank are in the crosshairs for their perceived inaction. The report's outcomes might shift public and political sentiment, pushing for enhanced regulatory powers. While the report promises no direct consequences for UBS, its revelations are poised to shape the regulatory landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

