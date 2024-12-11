Left Menu

Blinken's Testimony: Unraveling the Afghanistan Withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee regarding the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The hearing ends a long-standing dispute between the State Department and the panel. The withdrawal process has become a politically charged issue in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:30 IST
Blinken's Testimony: Unraveling the Afghanistan Withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to testify before a Republican-led House committee about the U.S.'s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. This session marks the conclusion of extended negotiations between the committee and the State Department, occurring just weeks before Blinken's term ends.

The contentious withdrawal has been a significant point of debate, particularly during the recent 2024 presidential campaign, where President-elect Donald Trump criticized the manner of exit and promised retribution for those involved. The House committee had previously considered holding Blinken in contempt for not complying with a subpoena related to the Afghanistan issue.

Despite the State Department's claims of extensive cooperation, with Blinken having testified numerous times and provided thousands of pages of documents, committee chairman Michael McCaul reproached the Biden administration for its handling of the evacuation. McCaul expressed anticipation for Blinken's testimony, aiming to prevent similar occurrences in future administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024