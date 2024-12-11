Blinken's Testimony: Unraveling the Afghanistan Withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to testify before a Republican-led House committee about the U.S.'s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. This session marks the conclusion of extended negotiations between the committee and the State Department, occurring just weeks before Blinken's term ends.

The contentious withdrawal has been a significant point of debate, particularly during the recent 2024 presidential campaign, where President-elect Donald Trump criticized the manner of exit and promised retribution for those involved. The House committee had previously considered holding Blinken in contempt for not complying with a subpoena related to the Afghanistan issue.

Despite the State Department's claims of extensive cooperation, with Blinken having testified numerous times and provided thousands of pages of documents, committee chairman Michael McCaul reproached the Biden administration for its handling of the evacuation. McCaul expressed anticipation for Blinken's testimony, aiming to prevent similar occurrences in future administrations.

