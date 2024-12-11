Tragic Assassination: Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Bombing
A suicide bombing in Kabul claimed the life of Khalil Haqqani, the Taliban refugee minister. This marks the highest-profile assassination since the Taliban's ascension to power three years ago. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
In a tragic turn of events, a suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday resulted in the death of Taliban refugee minister Khalil Haqqani, as confirmed by Interior Ministry officials.
The explosion occurred within ministry premises, making Haqqani the most senior Taliban casualty since their resurgence in power three years ago.
Currently, no entity has stepped forward to claim responsibility for this deadly attack, leaving officials and citizens speculating over the motivations behind the bombing.
