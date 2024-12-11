Biden's Controversial Pardon Sparks Nationwide Debate

The political landscape in Washington is abuzz as President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter has drawn significant criticism from both sides of the aisle. According to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, only 20% of Americans approve of the pardon, sparking outrage over Biden's change of heart.

This divisive move, perceived by many as a betrayal of Biden's prior commitments, has fueled bipartisan displeasure. Biden defended his decision by citing a justice system failure, while others argue he should have maintained his stance. The controversial pardon has led to intense public debate over political ethics and family loyalty.

Despite the backlash, Biden's overall approval rating remains steady. The decision has particularly polarized older and younger demographics, with older individuals showing slightly more support. As the country grapples with the implications of Biden's pardon, the discussion highlights the persistent tension in American politics regarding the balance between personal and policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)