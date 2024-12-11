Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Rising Casualties and Diplomatic Moves

An Israeli strike in Gaza has led to significant casualties, with international calls for humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, Paraguay reopens its embassy in Jerusalem, reinforcing diplomatic ties with Israel. Tensions remain high in the region, with Russia monitoring developments in Syria and expressing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:49 IST
Crisis in Gaza: Rising Casualties and Diplomatic Moves
An Israeli strike on a home in the northern Gaza Strip resulted in at least 19 deaths, according to Palestinian medical officials. The attack in Beit Lahiya brought in bodies after an overnight assault, including a family of eight.

The conflict, sparked by an October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, continues to escalate. Humanitarian agencies face challenges delivering aid due to Israeli restrictions, while the UN appeals for USD 4 billion for relief efforts. The strike's backdrop is an ongoing Israeli military offensive in response to Hamas attacks, which began earlier in October.

On a diplomatic front, Paraguay's president addresses the Israeli parliament ahead of the reopening of Paraguay's embassy in Jerusalem, highlighting diplomatic support for Israel. Meanwhile, Russia maintains contact with the new Syrian authorities, citing concerns over regional security as tensions ripple across the Middle East.

