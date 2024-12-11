Mamata Banerjee: The Capable Leader of Non-BJP Coalition

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has garnered support from senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, expressing her readiness to lead the non-BJP coalition. During her visit to Digha, Banerjee took the opportunity to thank her colleagues and pray for the alliance's success.

While acknowledging her gratitude towards the bloc leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad who backed her as a capable leader, Banerjee refrained from divulging further details about her leadership ambitions. Her remarks come after previously expressing dissatisfaction with the bloc's functioning.

In a statement to News 18 Bangla, Banerjee emphasized taking everyone along in the coalition and voiced her preparedness to take charge, should the need arise. The potential for her leadership was highlighted by leaders like YSRCP's Vijayasai Reddy, citing her ability to manage the alliance effectively.

