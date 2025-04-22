Left Menu

AI in Agriculture: Sharad Pawar's Meeting Sparks Political Chatter

Supriya Sule clarifies Sharad and Ajit Pawar's meeting focused on integrating AI into agriculture, amid speculations of political alliances in Maharashtra. Sule calls for an all-party meeting to tackle the state's crime and water issues. Meanwhile, emotional talks emerge about a potential Thackeray cousins' reunion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:16 IST
NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move that garnered significant attention, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule addressed the recent meeting between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, dismissing rumors of political machinations. Sule clarified that the discussion focused on integrating Artificial Intelligence into agriculture, aiming to enhance farming outcomes.

The meeting, held at a Sugar Complex in Pune, included notable figures such as Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate. It revolved around AI's potential to revolutionize the agricultural sector with Sharad Pawar emphasizing its importance for Maharashtra's farmers on social media platform X. Sule called for a collective effort to resolve escalating crime and water issues in the state, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold an all-party meeting.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut commented on the speculated reunion between the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, stating that no official alliance exists, but emotional discussions are underway. Raut remarked on potential collaboration for Maharashtra's benefit, while expressing caution about parties undermining the state's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

