Blinken's Strategic Return to a Tense Middle East

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, embarks on his 12th Middle East trip since the Israel-Hamas conflict began, marking his first visit post-Assad's ousting. Discussions in Jordan and Turkey will primarily focus on Syria, with aspirations for peace in Gaza also on the agenda.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to return to the Middle East this week, marking his 12th visit since the Israel-Hamas war began, and his first since Syrian President Bashar Assad's ousting ignited new concerns about regional instability.

His agenda spans meetings in Jordan and Turkey, with Syria taking center stage but also includes discussions on the elusive peace regarding Gaza, which has faced devastation since October 2023.

Blinken aims to affirm U.S. backing for a Syrian-led transition to an accountable government and address concerns about humanitarian assistance, minority rights, and the security of chemical weapons in Syria.

