The Fallout of Withdrawal: Blinken's Testimony Reexamined

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, addressing questions on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Blinken defended the Biden administration, citing the withdrawal deal negotiated by Trump. The Republican-led review criticized Biden, though pointing out bipartisan systemic failures across administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:10 IST
Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, tackling probing questions regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. This marks the final time Blinken addresses such inquiries as his diplomatic career winds down, coinciding with the end of Rep. Michael McCaul's committee chairmanship.

The hearing underscored a near four-year battle between Blinken and McCaul on America's decision to end its longest war. McCaul attacked the withdrawal as a debacle, labeling it as the start of a faltering foreign policy. In response, Blinken apologized to families of US forces killed during the withdrawal amidst frequent outbursts from demonstrators in the hearing room.

Blinken defended President Biden's controversial decision, attributing the lack of alternatives to a deal negotiated by Trump with the Taliban. Republican reviews, however, heavily criticized Biden's administration while acknowledging Trump's role in the withdrawal and the subsequent chaos it caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

