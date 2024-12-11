Left Menu

Biden's Diplomatic Sprint: Middle East Stakes

U.S. President Joe Biden’s top aides are visiting the Middle East, aiming for a Gaza ceasefire and Syrian transition post-Assad. Secretary Blinken and National Security Adviser Sullivan will engage with regional powers amid efforts to end the Gaza conflict and establish a stable Syrian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:59 IST
High-ranking aides to U.S. President Joe Biden are embarking on a critical Middle East tour, seeking to broker a Gaza ceasefire and aid Syria's transition after the fall of Bashar al-Assad. This move highlights the administration's dedication to managing complex diplomatic challenges in a volatile region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Jordan and Turkey, while National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel, Qatar, and Egypt. The primary focus is to support a Syrian-led government transition and engage with local rebel groups deemed essential for the region's stability.

This diplomatic push is also crucial as the Biden administration attempts to finalize key regional agreements before a political shift in the U.S. with the expected return of Donald Trump to the presidency. Despite challenges, efforts to secure a peace deal in Gaza continue, with Qatar and Egypt's mediation playing significant roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

