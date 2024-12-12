Left Menu

Trump Taps Kari Lake for Voice of America Leadership

Donald Trump has announced Kari Lake, a former news anchor and staunch Republican, as the new director of Voice of America. Lake, a Trump loyalist who failed to win a Senate seat in Arizona, will lead the U.S. government-funded media outlet known for broadcasting American values worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 08:21 IST
Trump Taps Kari Lake for Voice of America Leadership

Donald Trump has selected Kari Lake, a former news anchor and dedicated Republican, to head Voice of America. This move comes after Lake's unsuccessful bid for an Arizona Senate seat last month.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump emphasized Lake's role in promoting American values such as freedom and liberty globally, contrasting her future leadership with what he described as deceitful practices by the mainstream media. Lake is a notable Trump supporter who has previously echoed his unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020. Before this appointment, she lost the governor's race in Arizona in 2022 and served as an anchor at Fox 10 in Phoenix.

Voice of America operates internationally in over 40 languages through various media, including radio, television, and online platforms. Trump's past interactions with VOA have been contentious, notably criticizing the outlet for allegedly spreading Chinese propaganda during a segment on Wuhan's reopening post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

