Left Menu

Tunisia's Protests: Calls for Freedom and Justice

Hundreds of Tunisians protested against President Kais Saied's increasing authoritarian rule and demanded the release of political prisoners. Opposition parties accuse Saied of stifling dissent, while detained activists launch a hunger strike. The protests highlight Tunisia's ongoing political turmoil under Saied's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:13 IST
Tunisia's Protests: Calls for Freedom and Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Tunisians took to the streets in protest against what they claim is President Kais Saied's authoritarian regime, demanding the release of political prisoners. Concurrently, six detained opposition leaders initiated a hunger strike in response to their impending trial.

The demonstrations illustrate the escalating concerns of the opposition, which accuses Saied of suppressing dissent and moving towards dictatorial rule—a charge he refutes. In 2021, Saied expanded his powers by dissolving the elected parliament and ruling by decree, an act the opposition labels a coup.

Protesters from the Free Constitutional Party and the Salvation Front gathered in Tunis, chanting for freedom and justice. Their demands include the release of politically-detained figures, emphasizing the broader struggle for opposition unity and challenging the government's stance on democracy and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025