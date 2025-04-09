Tunisia's Protests: Calls for Freedom and Justice

On Wednesday, hundreds of Tunisians took to the streets in protest against what they claim is President Kais Saied's authoritarian regime, demanding the release of political prisoners. Concurrently, six detained opposition leaders initiated a hunger strike in response to their impending trial.

The demonstrations illustrate the escalating concerns of the opposition, which accuses Saied of suppressing dissent and moving towards dictatorial rule—a charge he refutes. In 2021, Saied expanded his powers by dissolving the elected parliament and ruling by decree, an act the opposition labels a coup.

Protesters from the Free Constitutional Party and the Salvation Front gathered in Tunis, chanting for freedom and justice. Their demands include the release of politically-detained figures, emphasizing the broader struggle for opposition unity and challenging the government's stance on democracy and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)