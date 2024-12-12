Political Shakeup: South Korean Parliament on Brink of Presidential Impeachment

In a dramatic political development, Jin Jong-oh, a member of South Korea's ruling People Power Party, declared his intent to support the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Announced on Thursday, his decision adds significant momentum to the opposition's impeachment motion.

Reports from YTN television revealed that Jin's support increases the number of PPP members ready to back the impeachment to at least seven. Presently, eight members are needed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to proceed with the impeachment efforts.

The opposition Democratic Party is spearheading the campaign to unseat President Yoon, a move that threatens significant political turmoil in South Korea's government. Political analysts are closely monitoring developments as the parliament vote approaches.

