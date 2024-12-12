Left Menu

Political Shakeup: South Korean Parliament on Brink of Presidential Impeachment

Jin Jong-oh, a member of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's party, announced he will vote in favor of the president's impeachment. His stance adds to the count of People Power Party members supporting the motion, nearing the required number for a successful impeachment by the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-12-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 09:43 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic political development, Jin Jong-oh, a member of South Korea's ruling People Power Party, declared his intent to support the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Announced on Thursday, his decision adds significant momentum to the opposition's impeachment motion.

Reports from YTN television revealed that Jin's support increases the number of PPP members ready to back the impeachment to at least seven. Presently, eight members are needed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to proceed with the impeachment efforts.

The opposition Democratic Party is spearheading the campaign to unseat President Yoon, a move that threatens significant political turmoil in South Korea's government. Political analysts are closely monitoring developments as the parliament vote approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

