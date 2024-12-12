Rising Tensions: Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan has reported heightened activity by the Chinese military in the surrounding region, yet there is no current indication that this is a direct response to President Lai Ching-te's recent transit through the United States.

The American Institute in Taiwan, which functions in an unofficial capacity for the U.S. embassy, stated that although the People's Republic of China (PRC) has not announced a 'Joint Sword' military exercise, the current level of military movement remains significant.

The patterns observed are similar to those seen during previous large-scale PRC exercises, according to an embassy spokesperson's statement, emphasizing the strategic signals being sent across the Taiwan Strait.

