Sharad Pawar Celebrates 84th Birthday Amidst Political Turnmoil

Sharad Pawar, the renowned chief of the NCP-SP, marked his 84th birthday on Thursday with an intimate gathering of family and well-wishers, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his nephew. The celebration took place at his 6, Janpath residence, where Pawar cut a unique birthday cake using a sword.

The event was a convergence of political heavyweights, with greetings pouring in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Notably, Ajit Pawar, who split with the senior Pawar last year and later spearheaded a victory against the latter in Maharashtra's assembly polls, attended the celebration along with his family.

Pawar's illustrious political journey began in college under the wing of veteran Congress leader Yashwantrao Chavan, leading to his significant roles as Maharashtra's chief minister and as a Union Minister. His party, Nationalist Congress Party, saw a drastic shift last year when Ajit Pawar led a major breakaway faction supporting the Shiv Sena-BJP government, subsequently recognised by the Election Commission.

