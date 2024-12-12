Strengthening Sino-French Ties: Strategic Talks in Beijing
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is poised to conduct strategic discussions with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, this week, as announced by the Chinese foreign ministry. This engagement marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.
Beijing is hopeful that this dialogue, scheduled for December 13-14, will further consolidate mutual political trust. The meetings aim to strengthen practical cooperation and deepen the strategic partnership that exists between China and France, according to Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese ministry, at a routine news conference.
The talks are part of broader efforts to reinforce Sino-French ties, underscoring China's ongoing commitment to fostering international collaborations.
