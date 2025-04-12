Iran's foreign minister says the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19, reports AP.
PTI | Muscat | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:54 IST
Iran's foreign minister says the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Russia Naval Exercise INDRA-2025 to Boost Maritime Synergy and Diplomacy
U.S.-Ukraine Mineral Deal Hangs in Balance Amid Ongoing Negotiations
Complex Negotiations: Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Deal in Limbo
High-Stakes Mineral Deal: Ukraine's Wealth, U.S. Interests, and Ongoing Negotiations
Sarkozy's Trial: Unveiling Shadows of French-Libyan Diplomacy