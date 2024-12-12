Left Menu

Cooperative Federalism: Bridging Kerala-Tamil Nadu Ties Amidst State Challenges

Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan champions the cooperative federalism principles that underline Kerala-Tamil Nadu collaboration. During a public meeting post-renovation at Vaikom Beach, both leaders emphasized extending cooperation to other states to protect their rights and promote unity, reminiscent of the historic Vaikom Satyagraha and Periyar's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:14 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday advocated for the expansion of cooperative federalism, beginning with the successful collaboration between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He emphasized this during a keynote address at Vaikom Beach, coinciding with the inauguration of the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial.

Citing the onset of frequent interventions on state rights, particularly concerning economic autonomy, Vijayan underscored the need to extend this cooperative framework to other Indian states. The chief ministers' camaraderie was exemplified as a model for enduring interstate bonds.

Reflecting on the historic Vaikom Satyagraha, Vijayan highlighted social reformer Periyar's pivotal role in championing social equality and the sustained support for the movement from diverse communities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

