Cooperative Federalism: Bridging Kerala-Tamil Nadu Ties Amidst State Challenges

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday advocated for the expansion of cooperative federalism, beginning with the successful collaboration between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He emphasized this during a keynote address at Vaikom Beach, coinciding with the inauguration of the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial.

Citing the onset of frequent interventions on state rights, particularly concerning economic autonomy, Vijayan underscored the need to extend this cooperative framework to other Indian states. The chief ministers' camaraderie was exemplified as a model for enduring interstate bonds.

Reflecting on the historic Vaikom Satyagraha, Vijayan highlighted social reformer Periyar's pivotal role in championing social equality and the sustained support for the movement from diverse communities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)