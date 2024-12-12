Left Menu

Unified Polls: Assam CM Backs 'One Nation, One Election' Push

The Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill gains firm backing from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasizing its potential to enhance development. Former President Ram Nath Kovind highlights the national benefits and economic boost of synchronized elections, foreseeing a significant legislative milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:07 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Union Cabinet's nod to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the initiative, asserting that synchronized elections prevent developmental delays. Sarma reiterated his government's full support for the bill, which seeks to align Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment, Sarma stated, "Simultaneous polls, as seen in Odisha, are pivotal. When elections are staggered, development suffers." The Chief Minister also engaged in spiritual reflection with a visit to Puri's Jagannath Temple ahead of the anticipated legislative process.

Meanwhile, former President Ram Nath Kovind, who leads the committee on the matter, underscored the importance of bipartisan consensus. He described 'One Nation, One Election' as a national imperative, not a partisan agenda, projecting economic advantages such as an uplift in GDP by 1-1.5 per cent. His committee's report, integral to the proposal, advocates for synchronized elections within a rigorous timeframe of 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

