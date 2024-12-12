Left Menu

Delhi's Poster War: Creative Campaign Tactics in Assembly Elections

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, the streets are flooded with creative campaign posters from the AAP and BJP, each trying to capture the public's attention. These posters use movie-inspired themes, highlighting issues like corruption and law and order to sway voters ahead of the February polls.

Updated: 12-12-2024 16:57 IST
As Delhi prepares for its upcoming Assembly elections, the city's streets are dominated by a fierce battle of campaign posters from leading political parties. These creative displays reflect an escalating competition for voter attention between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its primary contender, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both parties have employed innovative campaign strategies borrowing from popular movie themes, utilizing AI-generated content to produce eye-catching posters and videos. These materials target various public concerns such as rising crime rates and infrastructure issues, with slogans like 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' and 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge' plastered across strategic locations.

The political posters have not only become a medium for promoting candidates but also a platform for launching satirical digs at rivals, with references to well-known films and series. This poster war exemplifies the intensifying political rivalry as the February elections for Delhi's 70-member Assembly approach, with AAP ruling out any coalition with Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

