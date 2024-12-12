Lula Undergoes Successful Follow-Up Surgery
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully underwent a second procedure following an emergency brain surgery earlier in the week. According to his doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, the president is awake and able to communicate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:08 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully completed a second medical procedure on Thursday morning, following emergency brain surgery conducted earlier this week. His medical team reports the operation was successful.
The president's doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, addressed reporters, stating that Lula is now awake and capable of speaking.
This news comes as a relief to many, as concerns had been mounting regarding the president's health post-surgery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Lula's Low-Risk Procedure Post Brain Surgery
Lula's Swift Recovery: Brazil's Leader Bounces Back After Emergency Surgery
Lula Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery, Health Concerns Rise
Brazil's Lula Recovering After Brain Surgery: Latest Updates
Lula's Health Scare: Emergency Surgery Highlights Concerns for Brazilian Leadership