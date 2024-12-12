Left Menu

Lula Undergoes Successful Follow-Up Surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully underwent a second procedure following an emergency brain surgery earlier in the week. According to his doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, the president is awake and able to communicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:08 IST
Lula Undergoes Successful Follow-Up Surgery
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully completed a second medical procedure on Thursday morning, following emergency brain surgery conducted earlier this week. His medical team reports the operation was successful.

The president's doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, addressed reporters, stating that Lula is now awake and capable of speaking.

This news comes as a relief to many, as concerns had been mounting regarding the president's health post-surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024