Lula Undergoes Successful Follow-Up Surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully completed a second medical procedure on Thursday morning, following emergency brain surgery conducted earlier this week. His medical team reports the operation was successful.

The president's doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, addressed reporters, stating that Lula is now awake and capable of speaking.

This news comes as a relief to many, as concerns had been mounting regarding the president's health post-surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)