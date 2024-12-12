Global Tensions: Power Plays and Political Maneuvers

In a strategic move, three parties in Thuringia, Germany unite to block the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) from seizing power, highlighting the resistance faced by extremist parties in Europe.

In the Middle East, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of 35 Palestinians, as discussions for a potential ceasefire mediated by the U.S. take place between Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa's group has swiftly established itself in Damascus following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, raising questions about the inclusivity of Syria's new governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)