Albanian PM Edi Rama Awarded Israel's Highest Civilian Honor

In a significant ceremony in Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog bestowed the Presidential Medal of Honor upon Albania's Prime Minister, Edi Rama. The award was a recognition of Rama's strong support for Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, his firm opposition to antisemitism, and his steadfast alliance with the Jewish people.

Accompanied by his wife, Linda Rama, Prime Minister Rama attended a diplomatic session at the President's Residence, where discussions centered on regional issues and emphasized the pressing necessity to facilitate the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Praising the Albanian leader, President Herzog remarked, "I am proud to present you with the Presidential Medal of Honor - the highest civilian decoration in Israel. This medal is awarded to individuals who illuminate the world with exceptional leadership, moral clarity, democratic values, and an unbreakable friendship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel."

(With inputs from agencies.)