ECI Reviews Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Amidst AAP-BJP Accusations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) convened on Thursday with key officials to evaluate the preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, anticipated in early 2025. The review included a comprehensive meeting with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer, Returning Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and other nodal figures, as mentioned in a post by the ECI on social media platform X. The discussion focused on the ongoing Special Summary Revision 2025 and the readiness for the forthcoming General Election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly elections, set to occur in early 2025, recall the 2020 scenario, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a significant victory by claiming 62 of the 70 seats, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with eight. The AAP has already unveiled two lists of candidates for the impending polls, with the second list revealing 20 candidates following a pivotal Political Affairs Committee meeting chaired by party leader Arvind Kejriwal. A noteworthy change includes the switch of Manish Sisodia's constituency from Patparganj to Jangpura, with Awadh Ojha stepping in for Patparganj.

Tensions escalated as an AAP delegation, led by Arvind Kejriwal, approached the Election Commission, alleging a 'mass voter deletion' plot orchestrated by the BJP. Kejriwal presented 3,000 pages of evidence, asserting a systematic removal of legitimate voters' names in the capital. In retaliation, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva dismissed these claims, accusing AAP of making 'false promises' regarding financial aid for women in Punjab and Delhi that have yet to materialize. Sachdeva reiterated nationwide trust in the 'Modi Ki Guarantee,' emphasizing BJP's financial support for women in multiple states.

