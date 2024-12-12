Controversy Shadows Congress Celebration in Himachal

In a recent turn of events in Himachal Pradesh, the Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, has expressed strong criticism against the ruling Congress government. During a celebration marking two years of Congress rule, Pratibha Singh, the state Congress chief, reportedly faced disrespect, leading Thakur to label the act as an "insult."

Thakur's remarks came after Singh, visibly upset, was interrupted during her speech at a program in Bilaspur. Speaking to the media, he likened the celebration to a 'funeral procession' and accused the government of lacking any substantial achievements over its term.

The accusations extended to alleged scams, anti-public decisions, and pressuring media outlets to curate content in Congress's favor. Alongside these criticisms, Thakur condemned the government's expenditure on the event amid widespread unemployment and stagnated development.

(With inputs from agencies.)