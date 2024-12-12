Left Menu

Controversy Shadows Congress Celebration in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticized the Congress government for disrespecting state Congress chief Pratibha Singh during a celebration. He accused the government of failing to deliver on promises, being embroiled in scams, and pressuring the media, while spending extravagantly on the anniversary event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:30 IST
Controversy Shadows Congress Celebration in Himachal
Jai Ram Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events in Himachal Pradesh, the Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, has expressed strong criticism against the ruling Congress government. During a celebration marking two years of Congress rule, Pratibha Singh, the state Congress chief, reportedly faced disrespect, leading Thakur to label the act as an "insult."

Thakur's remarks came after Singh, visibly upset, was interrupted during her speech at a program in Bilaspur. Speaking to the media, he likened the celebration to a 'funeral procession' and accused the government of lacking any substantial achievements over its term.

The accusations extended to alleged scams, anti-public decisions, and pressuring media outlets to curate content in Congress's favor. Alongside these criticisms, Thakur condemned the government's expenditure on the event amid widespread unemployment and stagnated development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024